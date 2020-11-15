Mary Tremblay



April 13, 1933 - November 8, 2020



Mary Betts Carlisle Tremblay peacefully passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, with family members at her side.



Born in Ashtabula, Ohio, April 13, 1933, to Marian and Theodore Carlisle, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Hinnant and her son, Richard Tremblay.



Mary's passion was creating smiles and offering kindness. Whether you met her in the mall (where she walked daily, for decades) or in the hall of a hospital (her recent health circumstances did not prevent her from being attentive to those who were assisting her) she offered her best. Always.



She devoted her years in Ashtabula to her six children each of whom she encouraged to follow his or her passions. Professionally Mary owned a retail store in Jackson, Tennessee, and after relocating to Grand Junction, Colorado, enjoyed her work in sales and customer relations for Innovations, Fins Grill and St. Kathryn Cellars. While in Colorado, she met and married Stan Hinnant who shared her love of music, dancing and travel.



Mary's surviving children, Judy (Ron) Hegge, Kathy Hinkle-Allin, Jim (Mary Ann) Tremblay, David (Tabatha) Tremblay and Sue (Marty) Behm, her ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren will always remember her as "Little Nanny" a woman who loved her role as family matriarch. Grandchildren include Jeremy (Sarah) Jepson, Carly (Kurt) Strom, Jennie Hinkle, Ann (Chris) Mullhaupt, Franklin (John Brady) Raines, Taylor Brooke Tremblay, Toni Rebecca Tremblay, Teresa Tremblay, Jacob (Taylor) Behm, and Jadyn Behm. All three great-grandchildren, Jillian and Elin Jepson, and Skylar Strom, were fortunate to spend time with their beloved Little Nanny this fall. Little Nanny and Skylar were blowing kisses to each other on the day Little Nanny passed.



Mary's family will always be grateful for her friends, especially those who assisted Mary in the recent months, bringing joy to her when she was not able to navigate her world as in the past. Family thanks would not be complete without mentioning Lori Class and Prancer, (Mary's feline best friend).



The family requests that those wishing to honor Mary send contributions to HopeWest, an extraordinary non-profit in Grand Junction. Mary enjoyed HopeWest's walking path, scheduling her walks when she knew the pond's fountain was creating its famous and inspirational rainbows in the sky. The fountain has not been operational for some time. Realizing nothing would make Mary happier than offering rainbows to those she loved, the family has established a memorial fund to repair HopeWest's rainbow fountain. Donations honoring Mary can be sent to the Mary Tremblay Rainbow Fountain Fund, at HopeWest, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



Once Mary's friends and family can safely join together, a celebration of life will be held in Grand Junction, Colorado and also in Ashtabula, Ohio in 2021.



