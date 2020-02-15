|
Austin James Cox
San Angelo - Austin James Cox, 19, of San Angelo died Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, February 17, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Mike Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Pioneer Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home in Big Spring.
Austin was born March 18, 2000, in San Angelo. He had lived in San Angelo since 2006. Austin worked at Randall Motors. He graduated from Central High School in 2019. He was a member of Veribest United Methodist Church.
Austin is survived by his parents: Michelle and Allen Cox of San Angelo; three brothers: Kasey Cox, David Cox, and Cody Cox (Austin's twin), all of San Angelo; one nephew: Noah Cox of San Angelo; grandparents: Gail Smith of San Angelo and Fran and Geral Cox of San Angelo; aunt and uncle: Ken and Janet Phinney of San Angelo; and cousins: Ace Phinney and Laura Phinney, both of San Angelo.
Austin was preceded in death by his grandfather: Floyd C. "Smitty" Smith.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020