Dixie Lee Tidquist, 87, of Greeley, passed away on November 29, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. She was born on January 31, 1933 in Greeley, Colorado to Richard and Hazel (King) Glass. Dixie enjoyed traveling to the mountains, especially Estes Park, playing bingo, doing word search puzzles and watching her beloved Colorado Rockies and the Denver Broncos. Above all, she loved her family and cherished the moments she spent with them. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her children, Marc (Peg) Tidquist, Mike (Debi) Tidquist and Leann Tidquist; grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Tidquist, Kirsten (Tyler) Lawson, Javon Johnson (Akayla Grimes) and Jamie Amen; great-grandchildren, Oscar Tidquist and Jaylen Johnson; brother, Gene Glass (Vickie). Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Hill and Claudette Furhman; and her grandson, Michael Tidquist II. Memorial contributions can be made in Dixie Tidquist's name to St. Jude's Hospital in Care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Dixie's family, www.adamsoncares.com Life Celebration memorial will be held at 10 am, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley.

