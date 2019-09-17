|
Cynthia Nance Peterson
Cynthia Nance Peterson of Petersburgh, NY died June 16, 2019 at Brookdale Fillmore Pond, an assisted living facility in Bennington, VT after a long battle with cancer. Cynthia was born March 6, 1937 in New Rochelle, NY. Her family moved to Riverside, CT in 1942. She was a graduate of Greenwich High School in 1954. She attended Brown University while also studying at Rhode Island School of Design. She was a 1958 graduate of Brown.
Cynthia went to Yale Architectural School in New Haven and graduated in 1965. Among her "jobs" while studying at Yale was working on projects with the noted architect Paul Rudolph. After Yale, she then went to NYC where she worked for the firm of Davis Brody. While there she worked on design plans for a University of Buffalo renovation among her many projects. Leaving Davis Brody, Cynthia was then a professor of architecture at City College in NYC, a position which she held until she retired to her vacation home in Petersburgh, NY in 1992.
For 27 years she had a very full life in Petersburgh filled with hobbies and activities with her many friends. In her retirement she served as an architectural consultant for the rebuilding of a portion of the public library in Petersburgh and for a while was a rural mail carrier and even a ski instructor at Jiminy Peak.Cynthia spent the last five months of her life at Brookdale in the company of her beloved cat Charrette.
Cynthia donated her body to Albany Medical College in Troy, NY for cancer research. She was predeceased by a brother Eric Peterson of San Diego, CA. Surviving her are a sister Diana Muzzarelli of La Jolla, CA, a brother Geoffrey Peterson and his wife Donna of Norwalk, CT and a niece and five nephews. A memorial service and burial will be held at Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich, CT on October 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the or Albany Medical College in Troy, NY.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 18, 2019