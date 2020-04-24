|
Barbara Rawski, age 69, of Middletown, CT, passed away unexpectedly in her home on April 18. Barbara is survived by her sisters Joyce Rawski and Janet Ehrler, her nephew Michael Bresson and his wife Sarah and great-niece Willow, and nieces Rebecca and Jennifer Epstein. She grew up in Rocky Hill and went on to teach elementary school there from 1973 until her retirement in 2008. Barbara was devoted to teaching and continued to work as a tutor for special needs children after her retirement from the public school system. She was especially fond of introducing young readers to books, and her personal library of children's books was legendary. She was also known for her skilled and copious production of needlework projects, her love of animals, and for her volunteer work at soup kitchens and, before becoming handicapped by arthritis, her time riding out as an EMT with her local ambulance company. Due to current circumstances, services will be postponed to a later date. Donations can be made in her name to support the first responders of the Westfield Fire Department, 653 East Street, Middletown, CT, 06457.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2020