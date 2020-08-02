1/1
George Lester Pfau Jr.
1934 - 2020
George Lester Pfau, Jr., 86, of Windsor, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 a victim of the COVID 19 pandemic. Born in Hartford May 25, 1934 he was the son of the late George L. and Pauline (Blazensky) Pfau. George was married to Joan Heritage Pfau who preceded him to Heaven. George lived in South Glastonbury/Glastonbury most of his life. He was a machinist by trade to where he retired at age 74. George loved to work on cars and by listening to the engine run could tell you what was wrong internally. Georgie whom his friends and family called him started to do beautiful wood carving where he made clocks, tables and pens for anyone who needed them. George is survived by his brother, Richard Pfau; his two sons, David and Jonathan Dwelley; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 nieces, Laura, Leslie, and Debbie. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Green Cemetery, 99 Hubbard St., Glastonbury. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Green Cemetery
