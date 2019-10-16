Home

Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Glastonbury Boathouse
On October 14th, 2019, Jeanne Auerbach, loving mother of four children, passed away at the age of 62 after a brief but brave battle with cancer. Jeanne was born on April 27th, 1957 in New York City. She received her bachelors from the University of Vermont followed by a nursing degree from Columbia University in 1984 and worked for the past several years as a school nurse in the West Hartford Private School system. Jeanne was a dedicated and loving mother first and foremost and had a passion for gardening, animals, and nursing. She loved the beach and ocean and felt most at home surrounded by the sound of the waves. She was deeply kind, funny, good-hearted, and fiercely loyal and never failed to make those around her laugh. Jeanne was preceded in death by her father, Gerald and her sister, Anne. She is survived by her four daughters, Gabrielle, Isabel, Olivia, and Elinor, in addition to her mother Elaine, her siblings Lee Morgan and Bill Auerbach, their respective spouses Dan Morgan and Hope Auerbach, and several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Monday, October 21th, 2019 at the Glastonbury Boathouse at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Connecticut Humane Society or a rescue animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2019
