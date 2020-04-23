|
D.O.B. 7/18/1966 Bob was unexpectedly taken from us 4/7/20 He graduated st. Augustine school and attended AI prince tech - mechanical engineering his love and passion for motorcycles led him to become a member of HAMC and was a member in good standings for 20yrs he also had a passion for heavy equipment became a member of the local 478 operating engineers in June 2001 he was presently employed by the walsh group for the last 10 years he was the proudest when they completed the pearl harbor memorial bridge bob loved his job and made a lot of friends on the job his favorite saying was Im late and it stuck with him he had a charisma about him and he also had a sarcastic attitude He lived life his way and die doing what he loved. He leaves to mourn His mother Helen E Thomas and her partner Donald Wallock Brother John (nicole) sister lynne (alex) and Ann-marie (pennylynn) nephew Mark Thomas neice Allison T Sataline (Dave) cousin Kristen A Chasse (Marc) uncle Ronald Asel (Pat) Uncle Carmen and cousins Predeceased by his Father Clifton S. Thomas grandparents Charles and Helen Bowker aunts Charlene B Asel and Louise H Berardino Funeral was private due to covid19 we will have a celebration of life at a later date .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020