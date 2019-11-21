|
Jonathan Craig Alvord, born March 14, 1951 in San Bernardino, California, passed away Saturday, 11/9/2019 in Lake Havasu City, AZ., after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer. Craig moved to LHC in 1965 and other than living few years away in Prescott and Phoenix, he lived these last years in Havasu.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Alvord and his children from a previous marriage, son, Tyler Alvord and daughter, Brooke (James) McMillen and their three children. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Alvord, sister, Wendy (Steve) Klapp, brother, Warren (Joelle) Alvord, brother, Breck (Dawn) Alvord, sister, Vicki Alvord-Dempsey and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. He is also predeceased by his father, Dale Alvord and sister, Deborah (Peter) Strub.
Craig loved life and developed several skills and talents. One highlight was, working together with his brother, Breck at their auto and marine repair shop for several years. He also worked as a building contractor, and his talent really showed when he built a full-size tree house, in the Prescott mountains, large enough for a small family to reside. He loved working with his hands throughout his life. He enjoyed painting, wood carving, boating, and was a terrific water skier.
He loved his friends and family deeply, as did we love him. He will be greatly missed!
A celebration of life service will be held in his honor, TBA.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019