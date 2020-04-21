Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall J. Langer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Langer, Marshall J. , Esq. passed away peacefully at his home in Aventura on April 18, 2020. Marshall was born May 30, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, the only son of Edna and Samuel Langer. He graduated the University of Miami Law School Summa cum laude in 1951 and practiced law for many years in South Florida and internationally. Marshall was predeceased by his wife Carole Wein Langer and is survived by his sons Andrew (Ellen) Langer, Jeffrey Langer, his stepsons Mark (Gail) Slatko and Gary (Rebecca) Slatko, his granddaughters Allison and Robyn Langer, and cousin John Tolleris. The family will hold a private burial and will hold a Memorial for friends and family in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jewish Community Services Kosher Food Bank (305 947 8093) would be appreciated.

Langer, Marshall J. , Esq. passed away peacefully at his home in Aventura on April 18, 2020. Marshall was born May 30, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, the only son of Edna and Samuel Langer. He graduated the University of Miami Law School Summa cum laude in 1951 and practiced law for many years in South Florida and internationally. Marshall was predeceased by his wife Carole Wein Langer and is survived by his sons Andrew (Ellen) Langer, Jeffrey Langer, his stepsons Mark (Gail) Slatko and Gary (Rebecca) Slatko, his granddaughters Allison and Robyn Langer, and cousin John Tolleris. The family will hold a private burial and will hold a Memorial for friends and family in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jewish Community Services Kosher Food Bank (305 947 8093) would be appreciated. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close