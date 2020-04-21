Langer, Marshall J. , Esq. passed away peacefully at his home in Aventura on April 18, 2020. Marshall was born May 30, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, the only son of Edna and Samuel Langer. He graduated the University of Miami Law School Summa cum laude in 1951 and practiced law for many years in South Florida and internationally. Marshall was predeceased by his wife Carole Wein Langer and is survived by his sons Andrew (Ellen) Langer, Jeffrey Langer, his stepsons Mark (Gail) Slatko and Gary (Rebecca) Slatko, his granddaughters Allison and Robyn Langer, and cousin John Tolleris. The family will hold a private burial and will hold a Memorial for friends and family in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jewish Community Services Kosher Food Bank (305 947 8093) would be appreciated.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 21, 2020