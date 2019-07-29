Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Stone. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Etz Hayim 2920 Arlington Blvd Arlington , VA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Bernard Stone, loving husband to Marlene Stone for 51 years of

marriage, cherished father, grandfather and great grandfather, devoted brother and dear friend to so many, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 28th, 2019.





He was the eldest son of Alfred and Lily Stone born on September 22, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Miami Beach, Florida. Richard grew up one of five brothers (Nathaniel, Robert, Joseph, and Benjamin) living in the Blackstone Hotel, which was built by his father and grandfather. His grandfather was turned away from many hotels in Miami Beach because he was Jewish. He determined to build the Blackstone to address these restrictive practices.





Richard attended Dade County Public Schools until during the war he convinced his parents to send him to Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Georgia to complete his high school education. He attended and graduated with honors from Harvard College and Columbia Law School. He returned to his home state and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1955. He married Marlene Singer on June 30, 1957, who was the love of his life and his invaluable companion until her passing on August 29th, 2008. Forty years of public life took the Stones from Miami to Tallahassee, to Washington, D.C., and to Denmark.





He practiced law with his friend and partner, Jordan Bittel at the firm they formed, Stone and Bittel. During his law career, he also served as Miami City Attorney. In 1967, when a new Florida Senate seat was created in District 48, Richard resigned as Miami City Attorney (1966-67) to begin his campaign for the Senate seat. He served as Florida State Senator (1967-70) In 1970 he ran for and won statewide election to serve as Florida's Secretary of State until 1974. Richard Stone had the distinction of being the first Jewish Senator from the south elected by popular vote, serving as Florida's U.S. Senator from 1975-1980. Upon leaving the Senate, Stone's public service continued as Ambassador at Large for Central America under President Ronald Reagan and Ambassador to Denmark under President George H.W. Bush. Richard Stone championed policies and laws which continue to have a positive impact today. Some of his many accomplishments were originally sponsoring the government in the sunshine laws, cleaning up of the Miami River, co-sponsoring the Taiwan Relations Act, sponsoring the creation of a US embassy in Vatican City, negotiating for peace in El Salvador as Ambassador at Large in Central America. As Ambassador to Denmark, he

honored members of the Danish Resistance during WWII. Even after retiring from politics, Stone advocated for the passage of a Senate resolution recognizing the international importance of the cleanup of the Jordan River. Richard Stone was a mentor to many, listening and giving empathetic counsel. He also enjoyed weekly Bible studies with family for many years led by Rabbi David Rose and Rabbi Barr.





He leaves behind his children Nancy and Joel Poznansky, Amelia Stone, Elliot and Bonnie Stone and his five grandchildren William Poznansky (NaSheena), David Poznansky, Deborah Poznansky, Lily Stone, Elizabeth Stone, and great-granddaughter Lena Poznansky, daughter of William and NaSheena. His surviving brothers and sisters in law Nathanial Stone (Beverly), Robert Stone (Lynn) and Cheri Stone.





Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31st, at 11 am at Etz Hayim, 2920 Arlington Blvd, Arlington, Virginia 22204. Interment at King David Memorial Gardens. The family will be observing shiva at the residence of Nancy and Joel Poznansky starting Wednesday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, please honor his memory with contributions to the Jewish Museum of Florida or the .

