Frances Waters
1943 - 2020
Waters, Frances
May 2, 1943 - Aug 4, 2020
Frances Spires Waters, 77, of Nokomis Florida passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 4, 2020. Frankie was born on May 2, 1943 in Greenback, Tennessee to Horace and Emma Spires. She moved to Florida in 1977.
Frankie is survived by her loving children: Julia Charleston of Birmingham, AL, Ronda LeBlanc of North Port, FL, and Lee Waters II of Nokomis, FL. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Stevens of Rydal, GA, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at New Hope Christian Church on August 29, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Frankie's name to The Foundry Ministries, PO Box 824 Bessemer, AL 35021.
Online condolences & more information can be found at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
New Hope Christian Church
