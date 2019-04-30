|
|
Wallis, Paul M.
Apr 2, 1921 - Apr 23, 2019
Paul M. Wallis passed away at age 98 on April 23.
He was born in New York City, the son of Bessie and Alex Walitsky. He was predeceased by his beloved first wife Muriel Bleicher Wallis and his adored son Michael Wallis. He died peacefully at the Health Center of Bay Village where he had resided with his loving wife of 49 years, Sandra M. Wallis.
Paul attended City College of New York, majoring in Economics. He served in the Army Air Force as a flight engineer during World War II. After the war he worked for American Overseas Airways and was stationed in Paris for two years. He returned to the U.S. and took a position with IBM, beginning in Customer Engineering and later serving as a manager in the Wall St. office.
After several years he was promoted to Headquarters staff of the IBM World Trade Corporation. When IBM split into two divisions, he became Manager of Inventory and Distribution of the IBM Americas-Far East Corporation. After working for IBM for 35 years, Paul took early retirement in 1982. He and Sandra moved from Wilton, CT to Sarasota, FL in 1983. His personal interests included tennis, bridge, travel and reading.
Paul was blessed to have a large and loving family. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and three daughters: Claudia Wallis (Hugh Osborn) of New Rochelle, NY, Susan Wallis (Kent Davis) of Ellicott City, MD, and JoAnne Whitmore (Scott) of Midlothian, VA. He is survived by three stepchildren: Eric Uhlberg (Tiffany) of Denver, CO, Ken Uhlberg (Monique) of San Francisco, CA, and Robin Radharani Uhlberg of Los Angeles, CA. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, one great grandchild and his brother Mel Wallis (Thea-Ellen) of Boynton Beach, FL and his sister Irene of Closter, NJ and several nieces and nephews.
On Thursday, May 9, an honors ceremony will be held for Paul at 12:30 PM at the National Veterans' Cemetery in Sarasota on State Road 72. A "celebration of life" gathering will be held at 3 PM in the auditorium at Bay Village, 8400 Vamo Road in Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to:
Bay Village Endowment Fund at 8400 Vamo Rd., Sarasota, FL 34231 or
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum at 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW, Washington, DC 20024.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019