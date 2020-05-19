Janice Van Haitsma, age 79, of Holland, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home at Appledorn.
Janice was a member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church and was employed as the Secretary at South Side Christian School for 25 years. She and her husband, Al, were area representatives for World Renew.
Janice was preceded in death by her siblings, Cleone Meulenbelt, Norm Van Langen, Elsa Texer Brower and Clarice Zuidema.
Janice is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alan Van Haitsma; children, Janet (Tim) Howell of Holland, Mark (Glenda) Van Haitsma of Olympia, WA, Steve (Kris) Van Haitsma of Hudsonville, Doug (Yvonne) Van Haitsma of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Justin) Boldt, Emily (Michael) Schipper, Nate Van Haitsma, Janna Van Haitsma, Ben Van Haitsma, Naomi Van Haitsma, Cyrus (Ingrid) Van Haitsma, Katie (Josh) Klomp, Alyssa (Matt) Kotva, Marie Van Haitsma, Maya Van Haitsma, Will Van Haitsma; great grandchildren, Clara Boldt, Jack Klomp; siblings, Kathy Helmus of Virginia, Ruth (Ken) Postma of Zeeland; in-laws, Jucille Van Langen of Husdonville, Les Brower of Holland, Ed Zuidema of Jenison, Marilyn (Vern) Boersen of Zeeland, Esther Walters of Holland, John (Rose) Van Haitsma of Holland, Sharon (Randy) Bytwerk of Grand Rapids.
Family burial and committal services are planned for Friday, May 22 at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland Christian Schools and World Renew. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. Condolence messages and a video of the committal service is available at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 19, 2020.