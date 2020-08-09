1/1
Glenn Morton
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Glenn Robert Morton went to be with his Lord on August 5, 2020 with his wife and sons by his side. He is survived by the love of his life, Debra Saied Morton, who he married on December 19, 1971, and he will be sadly missed by his three sons, daughters-in-law, and eight grandchildren. His family was always his priority.
Glenn was born on April 16, 1950. After a childhood in Oklahoma and attending Oklahoma University, he had an illustrious career in the oil business and explored an incredible number of interests outside of his career.
Glenn was diagnosed with a severe form of prostate cancer in 2003, which ultimately was the cause of his passing. He trusted Jesus in college and until the day he died, exemplifying how a Christian should leave this planet as a model to those who survived him.
We are grateful to Ana Aparicio, M.D. of the Genitourinary Dept. at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and her team.
A life Celebration will be held at Grace Bible Church, Creekside Campus on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2 PM. A recording of the service will be available on the Hillier Funeral Home website beginning the following day.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Brazos Valley or Grace Bible Church, Creekside Campus.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
