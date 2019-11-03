|
Dixie Sharon Grant (nee Spofford)
1941 ~ 2019
Dixie Sharon Grant, born in Jerome, Idaho on April 13, 1941, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 78.
She graduated from Jerome High School before becoming a bookkeeper and an accountant.
Dixie married C. Frank Grant on September 1, 1962, before moving to Portland, Oregon, and then later to Boise, Idaho in 1974.
She is survived by her son Chris Grant, daughter-in-law, Mee-Ae Kim, her brothers Arvin, Ed, and Rob Spofford, her sister Sherrie, and numerous nephews and nieces. Her husband preceded her in death in 2009.
Dixie was a fiercely independent woman up to the very end. She loved collecting antiques and cooking, and was able to befriend nearly anyone.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019