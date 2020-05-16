Augustus John D. Mendenhall



Indianapolis - Born: March 20, 1971



Augustus (Auggie) graduated from Carmel High School in 1989 where he was active in student government and was a peer facilitator and camp counselor for kids at Forest Dale. He attended Ball State University, but returned to assist his parents in 1991 before completing his studies. In 1992, he joined the US Airforce where he was highly decorated, receiving Airman of the Year, Hill Airforce Base, Utah. In 1996, he returned his attention to formal education and ultimately attained a law degree from IUPUI School of Law in 2008. He lived a life full of passion for the people and causes he loved. His sense of adventure took him to all corners of the world. He was an avid reader, artist, poet, seeker of truth, a dreamer, an eternal romantic, and loved nothing more than to make everyone around him belly laugh. He never passed a person in need without offering his last dollar. His spirit was extraordinary, generous and kind.



He loved his family unconditionally and he was a fierce advocate for justice. He was a warrior for anyone who needed him. He assisted prison inmates with legal matters and created an art program called "Unchained Art," which raised money for art supplies to assist in alternative approaches to healing. Auggie left his body on May 10, 2020, Mother's Day, to join his mother, Kathy (Orr) Mendenhall and God. He is survived by his father (Burke), brothers, Cole and Burke, sister, Meghan (niece Hope "Larry the Monkey"), and girlfriend, Yessica Ponce. Augustus felt blessed to be loved by so many…









