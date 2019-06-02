Services
First Friends Meeting
3030 Kessler Boulevard East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
First Friends Meeting
3030 Kessler Blvd E Dr.
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - Helen Clement Swisher Davenport, aged 90, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born in Abington, Pennsylvania November 12, 1928 to the late Joel and Helen (Clement) Swisher. Preceded in death by her sister Edith Crosman (nee Swisher) and brother Clem Swisher.

Helen is survived by her sons Paul (Alesia) and Joel (Sally); grandsons Paul Erick Davenport (Sarah), Joel Simon Davenport (Lily), and Michael William Davenport; great-grandchildren Paul Emmett Davenport and Ruby Eileen Davenport, and many other family members and friends.

After graduating from Earlham College, Helen married her beloved late husband Paul William "Bill" Davenport November 24, 1950, who passed away a few months before their 42nd wedding anniversary. A retired school teacher, she moved to Indianapolis where she became an active member of First Friends (Quaker) Meeting, and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter for many years. She was an avid family genealogist, and in recent years supported homeless veterans by organizing a group to make sleeping mats from recycled plastic bags. As a final act of generosity, she donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine.

A memorial service of remembrance will be held at noon on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at First Friends Meeting, 3030 Kessler Blvd E Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46220. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation of Indiana - www.hvafofindiana.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019
