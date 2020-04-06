|
|
Isaiah Kuperstein
Carmel - Isaiah Kuperstein of Carmel passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at age 70, after a 10-day battle with coronavirus. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years Elana (Eizak), sons Adam and Daniel,sister Leah, mother Rachel Markowitz, and five grandchildren.
Isaiah was born in Haifa, Israel, the son of Holocaust survivors. His family later immigrated to America, where he graduated from Johns Hopkins University and earned a masters degree at Columbia University.
Isaiah served as the first Director of Education at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. He was later the president and owner of Double 8 Foods and his work in the community included the board of the Mapleton Fall-Creek development corporation and president of the Temple Heritage Center.
While his contributions leave a lasting legacy, his most important role was as a loving husband, father, and son.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020