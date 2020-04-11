|
Lana June Seacott, 69, passed away at home on the morning of Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was able to love and be loved well the last week of her life. Great, joyful fellowship with Emi, Katy, Sally, Linda, Annie, Maureen, Nancy, Nora, Anne-Marie, and Rachel filled her heart. Mike, Emma and Satchel were there taking good care of Lana every step of the way. Although she did not get to enjoy two of her favorites -- NCAA March Madness and gardening in her yard -- she had fun sharing memories about the Indiana Hoosiers and her butterfly bushes. These past few years brought the opportunity for Lana to take care of her little brother, Damon, just like when she was a teenager and he was a toddler. Throughout this battle with cancer, the good folks of the Community Cancer Center North, especially Allison and Natasha, offered care and support to Lana every step of the way.
Lana grew up on a dairy farm near Swayzee, graduated from Fairmount High School and Indiana University. She was retired after 25 years as a cook and server at the Red Key Tavern. And friend to all, Russel being her treasured one.
Lana had several major health issues as a child following her throughout life. She never allowed her health to slow her down. She just kept taking on whatever obstacle came her way. The rest of her family - Cora, June, Ed, Dennis, and later Harriet, Deb and Dan, journeyed with Lana through joy, tragedy, laughter, sorrow, and hope. Perhaps Lana's greatest happiness was joining the Beasley clan. She and Mike established a home and abundant life together. We hope you will join us for a celebration of Lana sometime this summer. Bug Mike or Damon if you want to be notified of the date, place and time when it gets established. Hope we can keep spreading the joy and love Lana brought to our lives.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020