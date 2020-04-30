Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Ann Spindt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline "Polly" Ann Spindt Pauline "Polly" Ann Spindt, 80, passed away at 9:10 AM, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at The Elder Care Cottages in Tichigan, Wisconsin. She was born April 24, 1939, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, to Edward and Josephine (Stoffel) McAllister. She married Phillip Spindt on February 22, 1969. They shared 43 beautiful years until his death on September 9, 2012. Four of her loving children survive Polly: Lori (Ralph) Spindt, Mt Pleasant, SC; Teri (Mike) Heller, Winneconne, WI; Jeffrey Spindt, Little Chute, WI; and Marc (Aracelis) Spindt, Hartland, WI. Her grandchildren Ryan Spindt, Miranda Spindt, Erin Spindt, and Nicolas Spindt will forever adore her. She is loved and celebrated by her surviving siblings Liz McAllister, Green Bay, WI; Wayland (Kay) McAllister, Fernandino Beach, FL; Pam (Tom) Lytle, Houston, TX; Carole (Ken) Kotloski, Oshkosh, WI; and Debra Erickson, Appleton, WI. Polly has 22 nieces and nephews who remember her fondly as "Aunt Polly." Polly was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother, Gary; her husband, Phil; and her son, Scott. Polly grew up in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. She raised her young family in Waupaca, WI, keeping close with the larger family through countless weekends at "the cottage." As her children grew up, Polly began an exciting and adventurous stage of her life with Phil. They made a great team and established homes together in Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio, Maryland, North Carolina, Iowa, Florida, and South Carolina; carrying "the cottage" in her heart everywhere she went. Polly settled back in Wisconsin after Phil's death. Polly was a strong and positive influence on everyone she ever met, and she established countless, deep, and lifelong friendships. She truly enjoyed sharing time with people, celebrating life. She loved to cook, read thousands of books, did crossword puzzles in pen, and had a contagious smile. She was fearless, compassionate, loving, and welcoming. Polly never met a stranger, only friends she had not yet known. In accordance with her wishes, there will be a celebration of her life with burial next to her husband at Lakeside Cemetery in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Date to be determined. Polly invites donations made in her memory to . Her family invites all to participate in an "Annual walk to end Alzheimer's" in your local area, or make a donation in her name to the . For those wishing to share a memory, a story or to just sign the on-line guest registry, please go to:

