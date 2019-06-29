Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Patton Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Hall Richard Patton Hall, age 71, passed away on June 23, 2019 at MUSC, Charleston surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda, and his daughter, Melanie Zampi (Jason) presently living in Virginia Beach and his son, J. P. [John Patton] Hall (Pollyanna) presently living in the Middle East. He was a loving husband and father to his two children and grandfather to 4 grandchildren, Abby and Jack Zampi and Maddi and Max Hall. He and Linda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 21. He was born and raised in Overland Park, Kansas where he was and Eagle Scout. He earned his B. A. in Business Administration from the University of Kansas, graduating in 1969 and a M.S. in Business from Central Michigan University. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Supply Corps Officer from 1969 to 1989. He had two overseas tours, one in the Philippines and one in Germany. After retirement from the Navy, he was a high school math teacher in Gloucester County, New Jersey from 1992 to 2007. He and his wife, Linda, moved to Sun City, Bluffton, SC in 2011. They attend Bluffton United Methodist Church. Richard was active in the Contract Bridge Club and the Cribbage Club at Sun City. He followed his beloved Kansas Jayhawks in basketball and really enjoyed all collegiate sports. In lieu of flowers, donations can to be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation or Bluffton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 368, Bluffton, SC., 29910.

