1/1
John M. Gretencord
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M Gretencord

Chalmers - CHALMERS - John M. Gretencord, 38, of Chalmers, IN, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1981 to Paul Jr. and Karen (Gwilliam) Gretencord. He was a 2001 graduate of Benton Central High School. John graduated from Purdue University in 2005 with a degree in Crop Protection.

John was working for Syngenta as a Retail Sales Representative and he also farmed. He enjoyed playing with his daughters, traveling, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his former wife, Jessica Stombaugh of Brookston, and their daughters, Meredith and Madilyn Gretencord, mother, Karen Gretencord of Fowler, IN, brother, Randy (Christy) Gretencord of Evansville, IN, sister, Linda Gretencord of Bellevue, NB and girlfriend, Ashley White. He is preceded in death by his father Paul Gretencord Jr., paternal grandfather, Paul Gretencord, paternal grandmother, Lucille Gretencord, maternal grandfather, Harold Gwilliam, and maternal grandmother, Lucille Gwilliam.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov 2, 2020 from 9am to 10:45am. Rosary at 10:45am. Funeral Mass to follow at 11am. at St. John the Baptist Church, Earl Park, In. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meredith and Madilyn's Education Fund in care of Karen Gretencord. Windler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved