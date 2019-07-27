Frank B. Garniss

Frank B. Garniss, 74, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Racine passed away, suddenly of natural causes, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home on Lost Lake.

Frank will be deeply missed by his wife Jayne, his daughters, Heather (Dale) Klein of Racine and Crystal (Anand) Patel of Verona and his five grandchildren: Emma Horvath, Tristan Horvath, Aidan Klein, Will Patel and Avery Patel.

No formal funeral services for Frank will be held.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.