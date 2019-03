Obituary

SANFORD - Nancy Gagner, 49, of Sanford, was born Sept. 4, 1969 and passed away on March 1, 2019 after a short illness. She attended the Sanford School system. We will have a celebration of life in the spring. Predeceased by her grandson Wyatt, daughter Shanelle and father Roger. Survived by her daughter Jalisa, mother Beverly, brothers and sisters, Cathy, Marcel, Dolores, Rose, Lucinda, Sheldon and Nicole she will be sadly missed by all.

