Andrew C. BeechtreeWaukesha - Passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020, at the age of 59. Beloved husband of Kathryn (nee Kneebone) for 24 years and her son Matthew (Kelly) Bergmann. Loving grandfather of Taylor Bergmann; the "light of his life". Dear brother of Dawn Beechtree. Loving uncle of Candice Beechtree, Joey Beechtree, Donny Lira (Kara Halbrook) and many other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Delores (nee Denny) Beechtree and his siblings, John, Cheryl and Jody Beechtree.Andrew was a proud member of the Oneida Tribe and a veteran of the US Army. He had a passion for teaching. For many years, he worked security at Summerfest. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of Wisconsin sports and for a life-like statue of himself at the Milwaukee Public Museum Indian Country Exhibit.Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oneida Higher Education would be preferred.