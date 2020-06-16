Andrew C. Beechtree
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew C. Beechtree

Waukesha - Passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020, at the age of 59. Beloved husband of Kathryn (nee Kneebone) for 24 years and her son Matthew (Kelly) Bergmann. Loving grandfather of Taylor Bergmann; the "light of his life". Dear brother of Dawn Beechtree. Loving uncle of Candice Beechtree, Joey Beechtree, Donny Lira (Kara Halbrook) and many other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Delores (nee Denny) Beechtree and his siblings, John, Cheryl and Jody Beechtree.

Andrew was a proud member of the Oneida Tribe and a veteran of the US Army. He had a passion for teaching. For many years, he worked security at Summerfest. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of Wisconsin sports and for a life-like statue of himself at the Milwaukee Public Museum Indian Country Exhibit.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oneida Higher Education would be preferred.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved