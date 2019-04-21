|
|
Theys, Dennis W. Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Age 71 years. Beloved husband to Camille (nee Matlosz) for 51 years. Dear father of Michael (Jill) and David Theys and Denise (Jim) Thiel. Loving grandfather of Allyssa, Kayla, and Kodi Lynn Theys, Matthew Thiel, Emma and Gavin Theys, and Devon and Joshua Thiel. Brother of Donald (Ruth) and Kenneth Theys, Diane (Robert) Kutschera, Lois Lauria, the late Thomas Theys and the late Jeanette Theys. Brother-in-law of Dennis (Candi) Matlosz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Leonard Church (W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego) 10:00AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Private entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Retired employee of Wrought Washer. Member of Muskego Moose Lodge and former vice-president of the Muskego Moose Riders. A special thank you to Seasons Hospice staff for their loving care of Dennis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Leonard Church or Mooseheart - Moose Charities, Inc. (155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019