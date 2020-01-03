Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Dale deVries. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Dale de Vries, 90, of Wilmington, NC, died November 27, 2019 at his home. Since 1971 Walt has played a significant role in Juneau's never-ending effort to retain the capital. He was born in Holland, Michigan on November 13, 1929 and was the oldest son (of seven) of the late Martin and Catherine (VanderLeek) de Vries, immigrants from The Netherlands. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lois Cook de Vries (to whom he was married for 68 years), his grandson Jeffrey de Vries and his brother John de Vries. Surviving are his four sons Michael Dale de Vries, Robert Cook de Vries and wife Nancy, Steven Richard de Vries and wife Janet, and Walter Dann de Vries, plus grandchildren Richard de Vries, Christine de Vries, Jason de Vries, Walt is also survived by five brothers: Peter de Vries and wife Arlene, Edgar de Vries, Calvin de Vries, Martin de Vries, Jr and wife Carol, and David de Vries and wife Carol.



Walt received a B.A. degree from Hope College, Holland, Michigan, and an M.A. and PhD in Political Science and Social Psychology from Michigan State University.



Walt enlisted in the 2nd Armored Division of the U.S.



While in graduate school Walt served as the Administrative assistant to the Speaker of the House in Michigan. He was then elected as a delegate to the historic 1961 Michigan Constitutional Convention. Subsequently he served for five years as the Executive Assistant to Governor George Romney of Michigan and guided Romney through multiple campaigns.



The de Vries family moved to North Carolina in 1972: Walt was a lifelong avid sailor. And an inveterate traveler. They entertained many at their waterfront home at Wrightsville Beach, NC. His wife Lois and he traveled to over 25 countries and were together for 68 years and this world and forever reunited in the next.



For those in Juneau we owe Walt our everlasting thanks for his contribution of helping retain the capital and the for the resulting many years of prosperity Juneau has enjoyed.



Walt's legacy of improving the non-partisan political landscape lives on at the NC Institute of Political Leadership. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider a donation to them.



