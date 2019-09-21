Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Mitchell. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Mitchell, Laurie 61, left this world on Sept 14th. Always the traveler, she left for better climes, traveling light as always and with great enthusiasm. She began her travels as a baby. Adopted in Kansas City she traveled to her new home in Wichita with her new parents Mil and Gib Mitchell. A few years later her brother Mark came along. They had a pleasant childhood with loving parents. She studied French at West High and participated in the first student exchange program with Orleans France. It was the beginning of her love of foreign travel. After college she worked at Kurdian Travel Agency for a time, and upon quitting spent three months traveling around Europe. On her return she worked as assistant manager at the Towne West B. Dalton Bookseller for 10 years before retiring to pursue her art. She sculpted in papier mache, did fabric decoration, painting, and cartooning. Her "Listen Doll" greeting card line is nationally distributed. A humorist, she wrote the funny, but friendly dating guide "So... Is He Gay. The Single Woman's Guide to Whether He'd Make a Better Groom or Caterer at Your Wedding" which was published by Longstreet Press in Atlanta. After losing her fiancee Dave Sanderson in a plane crash, she found love in Steve Jackman. They have been married for 33 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and survived by her brother Mark; and husband Steve; and many, many, many friends. Memorial donations to Woodland United Methodist Church, 1100 W 15th St N, Wichita 67203. Memorial service to be held at 1 pm Sept 24th at the church.

