Krsnich, Rocky Rocky Krsnich was born August 5, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Croation immigrants, Pete and Filomena Krsnich. He was one of seven brothers, and one of three of the brothers to play professional baseball. Rocky played for 11 years, and made it to the majors with the White Sox. At 18, in Joplin, Mo., he won the lottery when he met, and married Marie Hennessey, his wife of 56 years (now deceased). After baseball, Rocky worked for CIT Corp. for years in Wichita, and eventually in KC as an executive vice president. Rocky had many interests, as a talented artist/oil painter and jazz enthusiast. He was an ideal father, imparting a sense of equality of all people, and diverse interests of all kinds. An exceptionally well read and informed, self taught man. Rocky leaves his three children, Susan, Joe (Tanya), and Jim; seven grandchildren, Tony (Liz), Pete (Courtney), Louis, Mandy, Patrick (Georgia), Joey (Kathryn), and James; six great- grandchildren, Rocky, Winston, Champ, Wally, Libby and Ali. The grandkids will miss Grandpa's long, long jokes. The family will remember an exemplary man, husband, father, and grandfather in a private gathering.

