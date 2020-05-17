Gary M Johnston Lifetime KC resident, Gary M Johnston, died 5/11/2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born to Charles & Ann (Martel) Johnston 11/5/1949, Gary taught at Hocker Grove Middle School for 31 yrs. Gary is survived by his wife Anne Deegan, son Michael, sisters- Denise, Sue, Charlotte and a brother. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held when safe to gather TBA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.