Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary M Johnston Lifetime KC resident, Gary M Johnston, died 5/11/2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born to Charles & Ann (Martel) Johnston 11/5/1949, Gary taught at Hocker Grove Middle School for 31 yrs. Gary is survived by his wife Anne Deegan, son Michael, sisters- Denise, Sue, Charlotte and a brother. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held when safe to gather TBA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store