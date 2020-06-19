Raymond B. Luhnow, Jr. Raymond B. Luhnow, Jr. (Ray), 97, of Post Falls, ID, formerly of Mission Hills, KS, died on June 6, 2020. He is now at peace with his Savior. A memorial service will be held at Garden Plaza in Post Falls, when health restrictions are eased. All who knew Ray can attest to his Christ-like character: always cheerful and encouraging, always gentle and tactful, always thoughtful and honest, always "putting God first." Ray was born in Kansas City, MO, on May 3, 1923, to Raymond B. Luhnow, Sr. and Jeanette M. Luhnow. Ray graduated from Westport High School in 1940, and went on to Kansas City Junior College and the University of Illinois, where he received his BS(EE). He later earned an MBA from the University of Missouri in 1964 after 4 years of night school. Having enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1942, Ray went immediately from the University of Illinois to Engineering Midshipman School in New York. Upon graduation, he was assigned to the USS Sanborn (APA 193), an amphibious landing ship. They were able to participate in the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, and then delivered troops to mainland Japan. In 1946, following his naval service, a mutual friend introduced him to Ruth Anderson, a lovely pharmacist from Overland Park, KS. The attraction was immediate. They were married on September 6, 1947. Ray joined Burns and McDonnell Engineering Co. in 1946, and worked his way through ever increasing responsibilities, including opening and operating a branch office in New York City for 5 years. He retired in 1982, after 36 years with the firm, the last 8 years as president. Ray was especially active in the Presbyterian Church, serving in various capacities, including as an elder. He also served his community by volunteering with Helping Hand of Goodwill Industries, Women's Christian Association, Gillis Center, Science Pioneers, and Midwest Research Institute. Ruth and Ray loved to travel, venturing all over the globe. They particularly enjoyed their family get-togethers every two years during the 80s and 90s. Their peripatetic travels included many driving trips to visit their children who were scattered over the western U.S. Along the way, they would often stop to golf, a hobby Ray took up after his retirement. Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife Ruth in 2014. Survivors include his four children, Chris, Mark, Steve, and Nancy, and their families, as well as his sister, Jean. It was an honor to know him, love him, and learn from his example.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store