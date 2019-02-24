Rick Sevra Rick Sevra, 68, passed away at home Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. He was born in Long Beach, CA to Stan and Celeste Sevra. Soon after his birth the family moved back to the KC area where Rick and his siblings were raised. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East and was an alumnus of Macalester College, St. Paul, MN. After college, he was accepted into Tufts University School of Diplomacy (with an eye on state dept work). Instead life routed him to the Minnesota State Senate where he worked as a research analyst, often focusing on social justice issues concerning the state's prison system. He returned to the KC area in the early 80's to work with his father in the family mortgage business and he was President of Mid-Continent Investments of Kansas at the time of his death. For many years Rick and Parry enjoyed their summer home in coastal Maine where he was an accomplished sea kayaker and where both enjoyed all that Maine has to offer. To those who love him, the greatest loss will be his strong sense of loyalty and his wit. He was, in the truest sense, the consummate gentleman. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 32 years, Parry Hagen Sevra, sister, Sue Mackenzie and her daughters, Becca Bowen and Brooke Johnson and their families, brother, Robert Sevra and his wife, Rita Gardner. In addition, many in-laws, nieces and nephews on Parry's side and his K-9 kids, Jinx and Cosmo and many, many friends. Please, no flowers. A private gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date to celebrate Rick's life. For those who wish to honor Rick, please consider a donation to Amethyst Place, a KC organization providing services for women and children (specific info at amethystplace.org), or a donation to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) who work tirelessly to defend individual rights and liberties. ACLU donations may be mailed to ACLU Gift Dept., 125 Broad Street, NY, NY 10004.

