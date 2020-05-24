83, wife of Thomas Pirone, died Monday, May 11th, 2020. Born inVicksburg, Mississippi, Sherrill was raised in Tallulah, Louisiana along with her twin sister,Dorothy Sevier Elliott, and brother, Richard Putnam Sevier. Sherrill was a direct descendant of John Sevier, the first Governor of Tennessee. This mayhave kindled her lifelong love of history. She graduated with a BA in history and a MA in Library Sciences from Louisiana State University. Sherrill met her husband, Tom, while at LSU. In 1967, they moved to Lexington where Tom taught Plant Pathology at the University of Kentucky. Sherrill spent much of her time in Lexington giving back to her community. She worked for many years with Meals on Wheels and later was a familiar face to many at The Arboretum. She and Tom were named Honorary Chairs of the Gala in the Gardens at the Arboretum in 2014 in recognition for their many years of service. She will be remembered by her family and friends by her zest for life, love of travel, sense of humor and kindness. Sherrill is survived by her husband of 58 years; her children: John Pirone of Moraga, CA, Catherine Pirone of Rye, NY; her grandchildren: Lucia Pirone, William Pirone and Madeleine Shingler; and her siblings, Dorothy Elliott and Richard Sevier. A private service was held at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Arboretum Center Fund 500 Alumni Drive Lexington, KY 40503 or through arboretum.ca.uky.edu.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 24, 2020.