GRIFFIN-MONAHAN Teresa Chevalier, Died peacefully at home in Lexington, KY on October 1, 2020. Born April 20, 1929 in Turners Falls MA, Teresa was the daughter of L. Frank Chevalier and Mary Conway. She moved with her parents to Erie PA where she attended high school and later graduated from Villa Marie Nursing School. She met John Griffin, a Kentucky boy who was working in Pennsylvania on a summer job, and they were married in 1951. Prior to her retirement, Teresa worked as a nurse at Central Baptist Hospital, UK Medical Center and the UK Oncology Outpatient Clinic. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Walter Chevalier, a son, Rodney O'Leary Griffin and two former husbands; John T. Griffin and Jack Monahan. She is survived by four children; John T. Griffin, Jr. (Jennifer), Bill Griffin (Anne Hulbert), E. Layson Fox and Julie Ann Oakes, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren Given her strong Irish Catholic roots, Teresa had a genuine interest in people, their opinions and experiences and a sense of adventure about the world. She had a fierce determination to stay active in her later years and lived every day to the fullest. She was a long-time member of Christ the King Church. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.



