Marion Ewens

Marion Mimi' Ewens February 2, 1940 - July 2, 2020 La Jolla Marion "Mimi" Smith Hambrick Ewens was born on Groundhog Day, February 2, 1940, at Mercy Hospital in San Diego. She was the daughter of Vice-Admiral John Victor and Marion Smith, and the granddaughter of Holland "Howlin Mad" Smith, a General in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. Mimi was raised in a Navy family and moved frequently. Her early schooling was in Coronado. When the family moved to Virginia, she attended the St. Agnes School. She spent her first two years at Smith College before transferring to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating with a degree in Comparative Literature. While at UNC, she was president of the Women's Athletic Association, on the Student Council, and Managing Editor of the yearbook. In 1960, President Kennedy proposed the idea of the Peace Corps, and Mimi applied immediately. After completing her training, she was assigned to Katmandu, Nepal, where she taught English as a second language. While in the Peace Corps, she was married by a traveling missionary to Ralph Hambrick. After leaving the Peace Corps, they moved to Hanover, New Hampshire, so that Ralph could continue his studies at Dartmouth. Then on to Syracuse, and finally to College Station, where Ralph taught at Texas A&M. In 1972 Mimi and sons Summers and Jay moved to La Jolla. Mimi was a member of St. James by the Sea Episcopal Church, the La Jolla Garden Club, a volunteer at the election polls, on the Save the Seals Committee, and a volunteer at the La Jolla Library for many years. She was a docent at the San Diego Museum of Art and a teacher for their two-year docent class. Mimi is survived by her sons Summers Hambrick of Midlothian, Virginia, and Jay Hambrick, his wife Kammy, two grandsons, Jack and Alex of Richmond, Virginia, and her brother Holland M. Smith of La Jolla. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Ewens. No services are planned at this time. Memorial gifts may be made in Mimi's memory to The Elizabeth Hospice, Escondido, California. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
lajollalight