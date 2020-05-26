Jeremiah "Jerry" Davis Jr. was born November 17, 1955 in Greenville, MS. to the late Jeremiah Sr. and Penola Davis. From the union of his parents, he was the first of eight children. After fifteen years of living with many medical issues he departed this earth on May 17, 2020. He ?was a graduate of ? Waukegan ?Township High School?, "Home of the Bulldogs."



Jerry leaves to cherish his memories three children: Suretha N. Davis of Jacksonville, FL., Jeremiah Davis III of Greenbay, WI., and Cheyenne (Johnathan) Hagen of Willmar, MN.; five grandchildren: Trenton J. Whaley, Payton N. Hardy and Mykensi J. Dye all of Jacksonville, FL., Leo Nephai and Grace Elizabeth Hagen of Willmar, MN.; a brother, Michael J. (Melissa) Davis Sr. of Dunbar, WV.; four sisters, Pamela D. Davis of Waukegan, IL., Charlie Mae Davis of Normal, IL., Suretha (Kelvin) Tate of Gurnee, IL., and Anquenette R. Davis of Bellvue, WA.; fourteen nephews and nieces, sixteen great-nephews and nieces and four great-great nephews and neices; two uncles: Robert (Marie) Davis of Zion, IL., Johnny W. (Joyce) Washington of Zion, IL., an aunt, Clara Watson of Albany, GA., and a host of relatives and friends.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jeremiah Sr. and Penola Davis; two loving brothers: Robert L. Davis and Roosevelt Davis, and a nephew Derris D. Thomas.





