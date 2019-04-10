August 19, 1989 - April 5, 2019 Danny (May) Lacy is survived by loving parents, Julia Duffy and Jerry Lacy and devoted sister Kerry Lacy. Danny was considered one of the funniest students of the Agoura High School class of 2007, and went on to make a career in comedy, acting, animation and writing. Danny appeared in several TV movies and created, wrote and designed all the characters as well as voicing several of them in the animated series Crack-Duck, a Mondo Media show that aired on Adult Swim and still draws millions of viewers online. In addition to acting and voice-over work, Danny co-authored and illustrated the book At Least You're Not These Monsters, and was well known to improv audiences as a graduate of Second City, The Groundlings, and UCB improv programs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to NAMI. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019