September 27, 1943 - November 19, 2020 Harvey was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from UC Berkeley in 1965 followed by Harvard Law School in 1968 where he was the executive editor of the Harvard Law Review. He then clerked for the Hon. Bailey Aldrich (1st Circuit) and Philip Elman at the Federal Trade Commission. Harvey was a lawyer's lawyer. Loving the practice of law, he worked tirelessly for over 50 years specializing in antitrust litigation. Throughout his distinguished career, he was active in the Antitrust Section of the ABA. Harvey led the LA office of the Federal Trade Commission from 1978-1980. He was recently elected president of the Antitrust Section of the LA County Bar Association. He worked continually to improve ways to make the law easier to navigate. As President of the State Bar of California and Legal Aid Foundation, he worked for positive change. He was also an active member and treasurer of the Disability Legal Defense Fund along with many other organizations helping the less fortunate. Harvey taught advertising law at UCLA as well. He worked hard as a lawyer representative in the 9th Circuit for over 30 years chairing two conferences and bringing live music to many. Two years ago, he was presented the John Frank award at their annual conference recognizing all of his hard work through the years.Harvey was one of the most energetic and enthusiastic people on this planet. In short, he loved life. He loved sharing his passion for live music with friends, colleagues and family. He loved karaoke and playing the piano, especially 50's tunes. His favorite song to play was "Peggy Sue". But loving music was just one of his many passions. He loved to dance, winning contests with his sister-in-law, Sunny Goldberg. He loved art and theatre. He was a consummate theatre goer and a member of the Center Theatre Group for over 40 years. Harvey also loved movies, the LA Phil and sports events. He was a huge fan of the KC Chiefs as well as the Dodgers, Rams and Royals. Harvey loved politics and collecting antiques. He was so happy to see Joe Biden win the election having supported him for president in 1988. Travel was another passion and he and his wife, Peggy, traveled the world. One of his favorite spots was Cabo where they had extended family vacations for over 40 years. It was there he got to spend time with his grandkids on the sand and the tennis court. He truly loved playing tennis with anyone who would play with him. His most important contribution to this world was his love of people. Harvey genuinely loved helping others, mentoring young lawyers and making lasting friendships. More than anything, he loved hanging out with his three sons, two daughters-in-law and six grandchildren. He always delighted in getting to know each of their friends as well. The world will be a little less bright without him in all of our lives. He will be truly missed. He is survived by his wife, Peggy (they were married 56 years), his three sons (Jonathan, Daniel and Philip), his two daughters-in-law (Suzy and Caroline), his six grandchildren (Jake, Sam, Oscar, Will, Martha and Ava), his sister Rita Mouber and niece, Yvette Negbaur, daughter of his deceased brother, David Saferstein.Due to covid, there will be a private family burial at Mount Sinai Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to:US AGAINST ALZHEIMERSWebsite: usagaistalzheimers.org/donate