December 8, 1929 - October 13, 2020 J.P. Guerin, known by his friends as Rick, has passed away. He was born in Los Angeles in 1929, to a hard-working, Irish-Catholic single mother. Raised during the Great Depression, Rick began working at the age of six, delivering ice and newspapers. He continued to work through his youth, and by the time he was 16, he graduated from Loyola High School in Los Angeles and fibbed about his age to join the Navy. He was deployed to the South Pacific at the end of World War II but saw no action. From the Navy, Rick went on to crack codes in the Army before pursuing fighter pilot training with the Air Force. Despite the GI Bill and side jobs in construction, modeling and ski patrol, Rick could not afford to attend medical school, as was his dream. After graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles, he accepted a job with IBM and pursued a career in money management. Rick united with Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett in ownership of See's Candy and other public companies. He served as chairman of the Pacific Coast Stock Exchange, chairman of Pacific Southwest Airlines and as vice chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation. He felt passionate about Marlborough School in Hancock Park, enrolling three of his daughters in the middle and high school, where he served as a trustee for over 30 years. Rick also helped found Tapestry Films, which notably produced "Point Break," "Pay it Forward," and "Wedding Crashers." Rick was a devoted husband, incredible father and beloved friend. He shared his passions for skiing, horses, cycling, tennis, running, scuba diving and an all-around love for the outdoors, with his family and was deeply engaged in the community. For 15 years, Rick actively served as a reserve police officer for both the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. Rick loved his family, friends, community and country until the very end. He is survived by his wife Fabienne, and children Camille, Elizabeth, Patrick, Bianca, Michelle, Maggie and Riley. We wish we could have had him with us forever, but he had a glorious 90 years.