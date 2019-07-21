March 9, 1923 - July 18, 2019 Husband, Father, Engineer.Joe Falcon died peacefully in his sleep Thursday morning. It was about the only thing he ever did peacefully. Energy, both in his work as an engineer, and his life, was his defining trait. Growing up with polio, he pushed a little harder, rushed a little more...to get it all in. And he did. Other than his wife and kids....his proudest achievement was being President of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers, an organization he cherished and adored for 6 decades. At the 1939 World's Fair in New York, as a 16-year-old boy, he was approached by ASME about an exhibit he had built. The love affair never ended. Services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles 90045 at 11:00 A.M on Wednesday, July 24th. Rest in peace, Dad. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 21, 2019