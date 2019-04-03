October 10, 1920 - March 24, 2019 Noah Keen, stage screen and television actor, died at home in Harlem, New York; he was 98 years old. Noah was born in Cincinnati and served as a bombardier in WWII. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati, he moved to NY and worked at NBC. On his way to becoming a director, he decided he wanted to try acting, which became his passion. After several off-Broadway plays he made his way to the West Coast, and appeared in several Bonanzas. This was followed by over a hundred such shows as Mission Impossible, Perry Mason, Cagney and Lacy, and, of course, The Twilight Zone. His film credits include Battle for the Planet of the Apes, Tom Sawyer, and Big Hand for a Little Lady. He loved literature and was a Dickens scholar. He is survived by his wife, Gerrianne, his daughter Evan, two grandsons, Greyson and Riley, and his three bonus daughters....Kristen, Deirdre, and Kathleen, as well as bonus grandchildren Adam and Sarah. He will be missed beyond words. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019