Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Stewart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peggy Stewart Obituary
June 5, 1923 - May 29, 2019 Peggy Stewart began her acting career at the age of 13 in the classic 1937 Western film, Wells Fargo. As one of the icons of the "Western era," during the hey-day of Republic Studios, Peggy starred as the female lead in many of their most popular serials and movies. For many years, she was in much demand for appearances at Western Movie Festivals across the country. Peggy, who worked well into her 90s is beloved and will be greatly missed by her family, daughter Abi Swisher, sons Mike Barry (Lori), and Greg Young (Susie), and their families. Many film and industry colleagues, dear friends and her loyal fans wish her "Happy Trails, 'till we meet again."
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 6 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.