June 5, 1923 - May 29, 2019 Peggy Stewart began her acting career at the age of 13 in the classic 1937 Western film, Wells Fargo. As one of the icons of the "Western era," during the hey-day of Republic Studios, Peggy starred as the female lead in many of their most popular serials and movies. For many years, she was in much demand for appearances at Western Movie Festivals across the country. Peggy, who worked well into her 90s is beloved and will be greatly missed by her family, daughter Abi Swisher, sons Mike Barry (Lori), and Greg Young (Susie), and their families. Many film and industry colleagues, dear friends and her loyal fans wish her "Happy Trails, 'till we meet again." Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 6 to June 9, 2019