August 26, 1930 - November 5, 2019 Theresa Di Rocco, IHM (Sister Martin Augustine) died unexpectedly on November 5 from complications of a fall in her Oceanside home. She was 89. A third generation native of San Pedro, she was the youngest of three children born to Theresa and Frank Di Rocco. Her brother, Frank, and sister, Anna, predeceased her. Theresa entered the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1951. She taught elementary and middle school in El Cajon, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Encino, and San Pedro before joining the Immaculate Heart College faculty in 1962; eight years later she was named Dean of the School of Music. She earned her M.A. at Immaculate Heart College and her Ph.D. in music from Indiana University. Her professional music career included leading roles as a member of the Indiana University Opera Theatre, as a soloist in orchestral concerts throughout the United States, and as a soloist in recitals with Mary Mark Zeyen, IHM, pianist.A commanding presence in performing on stage, directing a chorus or choir, teaching in the classroom, or coaching a singer, Theresa was exacting in her expectations of excellence, tempered with kindness, humor, and warmth. She conducted workshops in music education as well as master classes. After the college closed in 1980, Theresa served until 1987 as Academic Dean and Executive Vice President of Marymount College in Palos Verdes. Theresa filled many roles in the Immaculate Heart Community-- on the Board of Trustees, and on committees; she worked on public relations and the community publications. She served as music director for countless events and retreats. She had a sense of humor and was an entertainer in Community. Her enthusiasm, exuberance, and contagious laughter enlivened family gatherings and IHM meetings and celebrations. Firm in her convictions and direct in her discourse, Theresa contributed to both college and community by her clarity of thought and her hopes and vision for the future.Theresa's travels included Europe, Russia, Scandinavia, Mexico, and Canada. Her favorite place was Little River in Oregon, where she spent happy times in the summer with her dear friend, Ruth Marie Gibbons, IHM, enjoying fly fishing for trout, steelhead, and salmon. We celebrate their joyful reunion with gratefulness for Theresa's life in Community and her many gifts that blessed all whose life she touched.Survivors include: nieces, Janine Daly Martin and Eileen Daly Sandland and nephew, Michael Daly; eight grandnieces and grandnephews; six great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Special thanks to Laurine Di Rocco, who was in the IHM Community with Theresa. The memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Theresa Di Rocco, IHM will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25 at Mary Star of the Sea Church, 570 W. 8th St., San Pedro 90731. Donations to honor Theresa's life may be sent to the Immaculate Heart Community, 5515 Franklin Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019