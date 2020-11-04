June 21, 1938 - October 24, 2020 Maureen was born in Liverpool, England. She met her future husband, Gordon, at a dance hall & they married a year later. They had 5 kids Mark, Jacky, Sharon, Mo & David. After moving to Long Beach, California, she worked at CSULB. To keep the kids busy, they founded LBYSO in 1973 with 4 teams. The seeds that were planted introduced 1000's of kids to soccer. She had 13 wonderful grandkids & was married for 55 yrs until Gordon passed in 2014. She was loved & missed by so many. www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/westminster-ca/maureen-rule-9865167