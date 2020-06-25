Gene Owen Ott
Las Cruces - Gene Owen Ott
(1929- 2020)
Gene Owen Ott, aka "the Great" of Las Cruces, New Mexico, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12th, 2020. Born to Beulah and Harold Ott in Ames, Kansas. Gene was a curious boy who enjoyed helping on the farm and his dad's model T car. He received degrees from Kansas State, Colorado State and became a full time professor of agriculture at New Mexico State. Gene was known as a captivating Irish storyteller, adventure seeker, professor, world traveler (living abroad in 13 places including Peru, Egypt, Warsaw and South America), artifact collector, quail expert, enjoyed a good scotch or na name tequila at "choir practice" with friends at his favorite local establishments in Mesilla. He joyfully lived and explored life along side his survived wife, Linda. Gene had a big heart for his community and giving to Las Cruces development, Las Palomas and ALS charities.
Gene joined his parents Beulah and Harold, beloved daughter Cynthia Ott-Askew and son-in-law Gary Parker in heaven. He is survived by his loving wife Linda, his sisters Dorothy Peddlar and Caroline Modafari, daughter Catherine Parker-Mueller (Helmut Mueller), son Chris Ott (Sandy Ott), Susan Vance (Don Bowers), Mark Badgett and Diane Keith. He will be deeply missed by his 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of choice.
"You get a line.. and I'll get a pole honey.." Till we dance and sing again to the mariachi band. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Las Cruces - Gene Owen Ott
(1929- 2020)
Gene Owen Ott, aka "the Great" of Las Cruces, New Mexico, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12th, 2020. Born to Beulah and Harold Ott in Ames, Kansas. Gene was a curious boy who enjoyed helping on the farm and his dad's model T car. He received degrees from Kansas State, Colorado State and became a full time professor of agriculture at New Mexico State. Gene was known as a captivating Irish storyteller, adventure seeker, professor, world traveler (living abroad in 13 places including Peru, Egypt, Warsaw and South America), artifact collector, quail expert, enjoyed a good scotch or na name tequila at "choir practice" with friends at his favorite local establishments in Mesilla. He joyfully lived and explored life along side his survived wife, Linda. Gene had a big heart for his community and giving to Las Cruces development, Las Palomas and ALS charities.
Gene joined his parents Beulah and Harold, beloved daughter Cynthia Ott-Askew and son-in-law Gary Parker in heaven. He is survived by his loving wife Linda, his sisters Dorothy Peddlar and Caroline Modafari, daughter Catherine Parker-Mueller (Helmut Mueller), son Chris Ott (Sandy Ott), Susan Vance (Don Bowers), Mark Badgett and Diane Keith. He will be deeply missed by his 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of choice.
"You get a line.. and I'll get a pole honey.." Till we dance and sing again to the mariachi band. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.