Matthew R. HunsickerMyerstown - Matthew R. Hunsicker, 29, of Myerstown, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center.Born in Lebanon on July 4, 1990, he was the son of Robert W. "Bobby" Hunsicker of Myerstown and Margo A. Gracely McQuate of Annville. For 11 years, Matt has worked as a Service Maintenance Mechanic with the Army National Guard at Indiantown Gap. He was a member of the HQ's 166th Regiment Maintenance Section, Pine Grove Fish & Game, Strausstown Rod & Gun Club, Pine Grove Ten Pin Club, Union Fire Co., Bethel, the Newmanstown Athletic Club and the Lonesome Loser Bike Club. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, riding his Harley and especially spending time with his boys.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons Brock H. and Bradley R. Hunsicker and the mother of his boys, Maggie Hunsicker, all of Jonestown; step-father Paul "Paulie" McQuate; his father's companion Dawn Ulrich; siblings Megan M. Hammond of Knoxville, TN, Melanie A. Migliaccio of Myerstown, Danielle M. Williams of Kettering, OH, Merissa L. Miller of Myerstown, Sam R. Ulrich of Womelsdorf, Brandy L. Yeagley of Pine Grove and Katie A. Gehman of Lebanon; his companion Melissa Oliver and her children; paternal great grandfather Mark Hunsicker of Frystown; great grandmother Viola Kline of Myerstown; and grandparents James Hunsicker of Jonestown and Barbara Long of Myerstown; and maternal grandfather William Gracely of Womelsdorf.He was preceded in death by his grandmother Betty M. Gracely; great grandparents Oga Hunsicker and Levi Kline, and his nephew Isaac Miller.Funeral services, per CDC guidelines, will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Paul's UCC-Hamlin. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Hamlin Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Miracle Network, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Ste 115, Hershey, PA 17033.