HORSWOOD Elizabeth Marjorie Née Richardson/Enstone Passed away in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Vic. Mother of Howard, Nicholas, Philip & Mark. Step mum to Rod and the late Richard & Janet. Mother in law to Gwen, Wendy, Julie & Pauline. Much loved Gran & Great Gran. The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Cubbington on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel. Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made directly to 'St Mary's Churchyard Fund' Or via The Co-operative Funeralcare, 12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 24, 2020