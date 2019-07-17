Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 View Map Service 2:00 PM Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery 111 Glenallen Street Winchendon , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel D. Loudin, 86, resident of Jaffrey, NH died at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH on July 14, 2019.



Sam was born in French Creek, WV on March 20, 1933 a son of the late Bernice and Garnet (Smith) Loudin.



He married his wife Melba Ruth Loudin, (Eskew) on June 4 1954.



He proudly served in the Army stateside 1953-1955 during the Korean War and always said how he was getting his vaccinations when the armistice was signed.



Sam was a hard working man maintaining a variety of jobs while still maintaining a fifty year career at Teleflex medical.



He was preceeded in death by six siblings. Survived by three sisters . His wife Ruth, His children Carol A Smith, Loudin , Patrick K Loudin, Elizabeth D Indano, Loudin, and Lorne D Loudin and 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



Sam was a friend to many people. People seemed to warm to him immediately and he made friends wherever he went. His smile made him almost instantly approachable. He also loved his nephews and nieces on both sides of the family and they loved him in return. Dad loved his home state of West Virginia, he tolerated the winters of New Hampshire. He loved nature and would often take his children and grandchildren on a hike up Mount Monadnock. He continued to do that well into his seventies before his knees made the walking intolerable.



He maintained an active life even after retiring from Teleflex. He continued for a few more years part time at DD Bean and at home he always maintained the lawn, the cars, and fed the birds.



Dad loved the Lord. He had several worn out bibles which he read and reread several times. Keeping one on the dashboard of his favorite car. He prayed often and hard and served as an example to his family.



He is loved by his family. He will be missed. We are blessed to have had him in our lives and know that someday we will be reunited.



SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH. A Chapel Service with full Military Honors will take place on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA.



To share a memory or offer a condolence with Sam's family please visit





Samuel D. Loudin, 86, resident of Jaffrey, NH died at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH on July 14, 2019.Sam was born in French Creek, WV on March 20, 1933 a son of the late Bernice and Garnet (Smith) Loudin.He married his wife Melba Ruth Loudin, (Eskew) on June 4 1954.He proudly served in the Army stateside 1953-1955 during the Korean War and always said how he was getting his vaccinations when the armistice was signed.Sam was a hard working man maintaining a variety of jobs while still maintaining a fifty year career at Teleflex medical.He was preceeded in death by six siblings. Survived by three sisters . His wife Ruth, His children Carol A Smith, Loudin , Patrick K Loudin, Elizabeth D Indano, Loudin, and Lorne D Loudin and 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.Sam was a friend to many people. People seemed to warm to him immediately and he made friends wherever he went. His smile made him almost instantly approachable. He also loved his nephews and nieces on both sides of the family and they loved him in return. Dad loved his home state of West Virginia, he tolerated the winters of New Hampshire. He loved nature and would often take his children and grandchildren on a hike up Mount Monadnock. He continued to do that well into his seventies before his knees made the walking intolerable.He maintained an active life even after retiring from Teleflex. He continued for a few more years part time at DD Bean and at home he always maintained the lawn, the cars, and fed the birds.Dad loved the Lord. He had several worn out bibles which he read and reread several times. Keeping one on the dashboard of his favorite car. He prayed often and hard and served as an example to his family.He is loved by his family. He will be missed. We are blessed to have had him in our lives and know that someday we will be reunited.SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH. A Chapel Service with full Military Honors will take place on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA.To share a memory or offer a condolence with Sam's family please visit www.cournoyerfh.com for more information. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on July 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close