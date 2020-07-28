Graveside services for Frank "Frankie" Alden Howard will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Castor Baptist Cemetery, 2057 Slagle Rd, Leesville, LA, with Reverend Craig Forque officiating under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, outside of Castor Baptist Church from 5:00PM – 8:00 PM. Please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

The Howard Family understands that social distancing is so important during this time. Please use the online guestbook to leave your condolences if you wish not to attend the visitation or graveside service. The graveside service will be live streamed on Jeane Funeral Service Facebook page beginning at the start of service. The video will be available for viewing after the live service.

Frankie was born on December 1, 1938, in Hornbeck to Robert and Essie Brown Howard and passed away on July 26, 2020 in Alexandria, LA. Mr. Howard was a lifelong resident of Vernon Parish, growing up in Hornbeck and graduating from Hornbeck High School. In 1961, he married the love of his life Betty Cavanaugh and they shared 54 wonderful years together. Frankie joined law enforcement in 1961 in Hornbeck and served as sheriff of Vernon Parish from 1976 – 2000. He was elected into the House of Representatives in 2008 for District 24 and served until January 2020.

Frankie, who was also served as Sheriff Howard and Representative Howard, was known for rising early, and not stopping as long as a light was burning. You would find him at his office by 4:00 AM every morning. He sincerely cared for each of his constituents and knew them all by name. He never missed a function and would call to check on everyone. Frankie, also known as Lobo, was an avid hunter. He bred and raised Walker hounds. He loved running and competing dogs and taking trips to Texas and Colorado.

After losing his wife Betty, Frankie found love again in 2017 and married Macel McInnis Anderson. Mr. Howard never met a stranger and was a true politician. However, his most important accomplishment was loving his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Betty Howard.

He is survived by his loving wife, Macel Howard of Leesville, LA, sons, Robert Howard and Amy Haymon of Anacoco, LA, Rodney Howard of Texas, and Ryan Howard of Washington,

grandchildren, Katy and Matt Stephens, Lesley and Brian Walls, Jacob and Catherine Howard, and Courtney and Daniel Williams,

great granddaughter, Kora Williams, sister, Martha Knippers, and a host of extended family and friends



